US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 318,819 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,329,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $128.01 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

