US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,945 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $113.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.