US Bancorp DE Has $1.72 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

