US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 36,468.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,688 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,862,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WK opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $25,468,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock worth $10,063,940. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

