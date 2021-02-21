US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 517.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $66,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,471 shares of company stock worth $257,569,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -416.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.