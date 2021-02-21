Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Sells $672,840.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after buying an additional 684,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

