Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.