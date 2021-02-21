UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $555,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $324.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

