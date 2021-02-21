United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE X opened at $17.90 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.