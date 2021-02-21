Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $240.00

Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 137956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.50 ($2.97).

The company has a market capitalization of £655.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.48.

In other news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £868,000 ($1,134,047.56).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

