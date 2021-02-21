UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.41

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.41 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 70.20 ($0.92). UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 747,551 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £890.10 million and a P/E ratio of 28.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 0.46 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

