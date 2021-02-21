UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of UFP Industries worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

