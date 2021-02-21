UCA Coin (UCA) 1-Day Volume Hits $78,567.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $78,567.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00067688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00381875 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,283,034,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,327,014 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

UCA Coin Coin Trading

UCA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.