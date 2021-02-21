Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSFY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -883.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

