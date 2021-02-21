Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $360.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $436.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $425.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.87. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

