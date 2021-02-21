Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $21,364,200.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $425.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.13 and a 200 day moving average of $310.87. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.