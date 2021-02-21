Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $116.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after buying an additional 890,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $95,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

