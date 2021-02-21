Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after purchasing an additional 917,998 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

