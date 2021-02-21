Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AN stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

