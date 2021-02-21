Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,035,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $391.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,857. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

