Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.09

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.09 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). Troy Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 366,005 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.11. The company has a market cap of £238.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -25.32%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.