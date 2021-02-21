Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Downgraded by Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

