Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) Shares Up 48.8%

Triad Guaranty Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIC)’s stock price shot up 48.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 9,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Triad Guaranty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGIC)

Triad Guaranty Inc, through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

