Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 105,048 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 209,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.96. 21,886,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $91.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

