Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 763,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,250. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

