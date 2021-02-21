Transocean (RIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.75.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

