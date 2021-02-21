Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRZBF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TRZBF stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

