Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,800. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

