TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.74

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 2181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get TowneBank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,642.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 114,562 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.