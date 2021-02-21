Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day moving average of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.