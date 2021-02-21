Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 94,592 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,592 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $39,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

