Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 17,716 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $28,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,263,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,843,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

