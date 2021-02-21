Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 103,470 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 827.6% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 62,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 55,930 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

WBA opened at $48.86 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

