Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 14,692 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $36,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,506,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

HUM opened at $376.91 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

