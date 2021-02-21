Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $34,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.92.

DG stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

