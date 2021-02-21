Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 14,306 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $32,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CBRE Group by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

