Tornado (TCORE) Price Up 93.8% This Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Tornado has traded 93.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can now be purchased for approximately $283.69 or 0.00491521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00505451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00063035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00077675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.44 or 0.00385402 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

