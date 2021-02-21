TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.02. 154,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 52,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
Separately, TheStreet cut TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -363.30.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
