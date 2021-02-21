TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.02. 154,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 52,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, TheStreet cut TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -363.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TORM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

