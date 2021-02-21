TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.00. 376,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.27. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.