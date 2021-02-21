Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,423 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.71.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $305.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

