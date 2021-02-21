Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 271.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

