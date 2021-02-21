Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $197,000 in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 95,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of FM stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.