Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,782 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.27. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.