Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99.

