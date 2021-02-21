TitanSwap Price Up 0.2% This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $67.66 million and $3.59 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.93 or 0.00762797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019390 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.58 or 0.04594007 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

