thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

FRA:TKA opened at €11.23 ($13.21) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.65.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

