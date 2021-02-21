Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $8,513,154.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thryv stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

