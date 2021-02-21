Thrive Token (THRT) Price Reaches $0.0034

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 53.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $349,625.90 and approximately $3,604.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00056959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.34 or 0.04634753 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.