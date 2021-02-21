Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRI opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

