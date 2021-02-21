THETA (THETA) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. THETA has a market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $121.59 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for $3.58 or 0.00006146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00753920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.44 or 0.04557755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.